Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $994,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Amphenol comprises approximately 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $197,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after buying an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 74.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,984,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,279,000 after buying an additional 1,099,642 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Amphenol by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after buying an additional 873,500 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $1,097,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,082 shares of company stock valued at $62,405,101 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

