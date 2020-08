Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 101,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.03.

NYSE HD traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $282.87. The stock had a trading volume of 228,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

