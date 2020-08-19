Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 215,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 16.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.56. 62,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,070. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

