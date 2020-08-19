Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases Shares of 17,606 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in TJX Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 7,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,366,498 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $65,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. 1,381,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,494. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

