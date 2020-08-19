JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,389,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,106 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21,766.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,079,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,197 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387,752 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

