JW Asset Management LLC Sells 30,993 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

JW Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,993 shares during the period. Aurora Cannabis makes up 0.3% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,274. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

