Keyera Corp (KEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on September 15th

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.67. 170,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.54. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56.

Get Keyera alerts:

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.10, for a total transaction of C$442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 749,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,561,740. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock bought 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.51 per share, with a total value of C$31,585.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,859 shares in the company, valued at C$3,976,048.09. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,268 shares of company stock valued at $66,129 and sold 68,700 shares valued at $1,494,911.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Keyera from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.06.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.