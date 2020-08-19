Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips comprises about 1.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.57. 9,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,252. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. Societe Generale began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit