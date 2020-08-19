Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips comprises about 1.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.57. 9,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,252. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. Societe Generale began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

