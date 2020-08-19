Lannebo Fonder AB Has $12.27 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.92. 6,714,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,810,652. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

