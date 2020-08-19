Lannebo Fonder AB Has $17.35 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lannebo Fonder AB grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 123.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.9% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,251,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,430,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.