Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $12.11 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 292,237 shares of company stock worth $36,121,371 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.79. 306,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

