Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after purchasing an additional 910,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

PFE traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.24. 591,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,682,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

