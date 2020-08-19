Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. 4,136,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

