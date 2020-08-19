Lendlease Group (LLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of A$9.34 ($6.67) and a twelve month high of A$19.95 ($14.25). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$13.97.

In other Lendlease Group news, insider Michael Ullmer bought 6,939 shares of Lendlease Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$13.26 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of A$91,976.45 ($65,697.46). Also, insider Colin Carter bought 3,061 shares of Lendlease Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.80 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,997.80 ($21,427.00).

Lendlease Group Company Profile

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

