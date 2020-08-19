Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. 69,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,570. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at $20,604,344.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 126.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

