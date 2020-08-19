Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,422,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $81,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after buying an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,634,000 after buying an additional 581,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,631,000 after buying an additional 1,027,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,169,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,449,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.