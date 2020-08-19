Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 200,698 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,834,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 200,698 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $156,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. 10,806,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,644,383. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

