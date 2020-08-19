Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 39,050 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,050 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $62,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,022 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,668,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

