Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,275 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $110,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. 19,632,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,247,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

