LHC Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 643 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 905% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.52. 11,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

