Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Position Boosted by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 19.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 59.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 132.6% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.56. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

Several research analysts have commented on LILA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

