Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.83. The company had a trading volume of 163,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,342. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.68. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -83.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

