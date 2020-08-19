Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,757 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Linde worth $150,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Linde by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.17. 72,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.07. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $251.36. The company has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

