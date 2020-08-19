Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce $238.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.44 million to $281.20 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $3.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.30. 83,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $416,119,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $249,177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,988,000 after buying an additional 3,338,596 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $138,475,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $72,497,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.