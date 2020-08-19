Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 72 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.01. 6,508,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,728,596. The company has a market cap of $386.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average of $186.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

