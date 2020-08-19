Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lowered by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.26. 26,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,064. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

