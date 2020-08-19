Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Increased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Loews comprises about 1.9% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 66.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Loews by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Loews by 30.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Loews by 78.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 105,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. 33,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.