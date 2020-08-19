Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 8.6% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,735,000 after acquiring an additional 459,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.00. 3,022,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,208. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.