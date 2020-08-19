Matchpool Hits Market Cap of $228,543.90 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Matchpool has a market cap of $228,543.90 and $1.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $649.01 or 0.05535611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003449 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

GUP is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com

Buying and Selling Matchpool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars.

