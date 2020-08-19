Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.12 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $99,924.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Ethfinex, HADAX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00517047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002714 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HADAX, DDEX, LBank, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

