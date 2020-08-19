Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $40.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,558.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,032.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,500.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,380.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.