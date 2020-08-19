Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $18.70 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Paypal by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Paypal by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Paypal by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.57. 5,362,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,907,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

