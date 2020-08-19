Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 64,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5,629.6% during the first quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.00. 1,634,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,905. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $341.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.76 and its 200-day moving average is $302.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

