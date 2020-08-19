Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 19,246 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

COST stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.75. 1,489,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $345.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

