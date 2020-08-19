Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 4,890 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,934,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,001. The stock has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.34 and a 200 day moving average of $233.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

