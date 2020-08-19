MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by 233.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $55.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $626.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.64.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.42 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $482,817.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,302.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,529 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

