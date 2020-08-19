Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd (ASX:MAM) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd (ASX:MAM) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. Microequities Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of A$0.25 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of A$0.60 ($0.43).
Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.