More Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $872.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $57,663.38 and approximately $872.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.51 or 0.01735807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00188869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00134820 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

