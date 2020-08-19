Motorola Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,869 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 975% compared to the typical volume of 360 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 327.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $243,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after acquiring an additional 666,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $88,366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,980,000 after acquiring an additional 616,346 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.50. 56,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.65. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

