Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Murray Income Trust stock opened at GBX 768 ($10.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.73 million and a PE ratio of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 767.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 775.26. Murray Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 552 ($7.22) and a one year high of GBX 945.34 ($12.36).
Murray Income Trust Company Profile
