Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Murray Income Trust stock opened at GBX 768 ($10.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.73 million and a PE ratio of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 767.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 775.26. Murray Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 552 ($7.22) and a one year high of GBX 945.34 ($12.36).

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.