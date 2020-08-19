Newell Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,222 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 888% compared to the average volume of 225 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Newell Brands by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NWL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

