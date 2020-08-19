Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,147 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,390. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.5775 dividend. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.98%.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

