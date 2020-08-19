NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 2,556 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,991,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

