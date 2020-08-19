NuStar Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 639 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 983% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

NS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

