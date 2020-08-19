Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Oasis Petroleum also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.42.

Shares of OAS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.68. 191,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,129,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $238.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041,002 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,148,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 145.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 605,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 73.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,334,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,895.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,202,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

