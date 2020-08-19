Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce $186.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.00 million. Okta reported sales of $140.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $777.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $773.80 million to $780.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $5,573,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after buying an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after buying an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

OKTA traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $205.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,968. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $226.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.51.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

