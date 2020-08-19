Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 902.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,372 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oracle by 39.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,355,000 after buying an additional 1,621,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 381.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after buying an additional 1,121,891 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,121. The company has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

