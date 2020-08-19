Paracle Advisors LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,135. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $157.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

