Paracle Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 645,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,308 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

