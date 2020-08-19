Paracle Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after buying an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after purchasing an additional 757,655 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

